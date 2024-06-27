media release: Join the Devil’s Advocates & The Progressive for a FREE

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY

The Most Important Presidential Debate of Your Lifetime, AGAIN!

A pre-debate discussion with Dom and Crute kicks off at 7:00 pm, hosted by Maggie Daun of The Maggie Daun Show!

CNN debate broadcast expected 8-9:30PM, on the big screen, with much commiserating to follow!

FREE admission starts at 6:30, cash bar, and donations accepted at the door!