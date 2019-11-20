Presidential Candidates Debate Watch Party

press release: Join Elizabeth Warren supporters to watch the 5th Democratic debate at Union Corners Brewery this Wednesday!

RSVP Here: https://events. elizabethwarren.com/event/ 160008/

Union Corners is a really cool spot. We reserved the back area "classroom" to watch the debate on some big screens. It also has great food and beer.

Coverage starts on MSNBC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The debate will run from 8 to 10 p.m. Feel free to drop in any time.

In addition to watching the debate and some fine eating and drinking, you can also learn about how you can get involved with Team Warren! Please RSVP so we know you can make it. All are welcome at this event.