media release: Be part of the 2024 Presidential Debate Watch Party at the Urban League of Greater Madison. Witness history in the making as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump go head-to-head in a critical debate that will shape the future of our country.

Event Schedule:

7:00 PM: Doors Open

7:30 PM: "What Project 2025 Says About Education" – A Presentation by Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, Renowned Education Scholar

8:00 PM: Presidential Debate – Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump

9:15 PM: Event Conclusion

Light refreshments will be served.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Reserve your spot today!

RSVP and More Information: Visit www.ulgm.org/RSVP or call 608-729-1200.

Hosted by: Urban League of Greater Madison & Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Psi Omega Chapter