Press Play: Recorded Sounds from Groove to Stream

media release: An exhibit of Mills Music Library and Wisconsin Music Archives

976 Memorial Library at UW-Madison, 728 State Street

Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm, September 7 through December 22, 2022

The confluence of music, art, and technology over the past 150 years has dramatically changed how we record and listen to music, from grooves to tape to digital disc to streaming services and beyond. Drawing from Mills Music Library and Wisconsin Music Archives collections, Press Play highlights the revolution evolution and the cultural impact of each new format. Visitors are encouraged to listen to historic recordings and to ponder the future of recorded sound and how it might be preserved.