Pressboard, Matron of Squirrels, Taimbot, Zinda Laash, Mr. C
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Space 7 presents : Resonant Frequency ‘26
Nov 6 Crucible Madison Doors 8:30, music at 9pm. $25 at the door
A 3.5 hrs set performed by four live hardware artists linked up together, then mixed together live by a DJ.
Pressboard | Matron of Squirrels | Taimbot | Zinda Laash
Mixed by: Sloth Brigade
Opening and closing DJ set by Mr. C
Projections by: Road Flare Visuals
Info
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music