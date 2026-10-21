Pressboard, Matron of Squirrels, Taimbot, Zinda Laash, Mr. C

media release: Space 7 presents : Resonant Frequency ‘26

Nov 6 Crucible Madison Doors 8:30, music at 9pm. $25 at the door

A 3.5 hrs set performed by four live hardware artists linked up together, then mixed together live by a DJ.

Pressboard | Matron of Squirrels | Taimbot | Zinda Laash

Mixed by: Sloth Brigade

Opening and closing DJ set by Mr. C

Projections by: Road Flare Visuals