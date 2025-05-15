Pressed Flower Candle Holder

media release: Join us for a cozy, hands-on workshop where creativity meets natural beauty! You’ll use delicate pressed flowers to decorate your own glass candle holder, creating a one-of-a-kind piece to bring warmth and charm to your space. As you craft, you’ll also learn about the benefits of beeswax candles—how they purify the air, burn cleaner than traditional candles, and bring a gentle, natural glow to your home.

At the end of the workshop, you’ll take home your beautifully decorated holder along with a hand-poured beeswax candle to light up your space with a little extra magic. Perfect for a mindful afternoon of creativity and connection!

Thursday, May 15th 6:30 - 7:30 pm in the Center for Rural History

$35 per person