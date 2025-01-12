Pressed in Nature

media Unleash your artistic spirit while exploring the beauty of our native flora and fauna! Join us for a fun evening of nature stamp-making, where you’ll create unique stamps inspired by the plants and animals that call our region home. This is great time of year to make beautiful, one-of-a-kind cards for people in your life.

What to Expect:

Learn about native species while you craft.

Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with fellow nature enthusiasts.

You will get to create 1 stamp to bring home! You'll also get 10 blank cards to stamp for use, using your stamp or others provided.

Outside beverages, nonalcoholic or acholic, are welcome. Beverages will not be provided at the program.

Cost: $25 per person (includes making your own stamp to bring home and 10 blank cards)

Age: 14 and up

Registration is required