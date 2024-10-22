Under Pressure: Covering Election 2024

RSVP

UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Join the Center for Journalism Ethics for a conversation with Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief and senior political columnist at POLITICO, on the ethical challenges of covering elections and politics in these polarized times. Award-winning journalist Mike Gousha will conduct this interview, which is free and open to the public.

Co-sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Journalism Ethics and the Elections Research Center, this event is free and open to the public.

Info

UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Under Pressure: Covering Election 2024 - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Under Pressure: Covering Election 2024 - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Under Pressure: Covering Election 2024 - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Under Pressure: Covering Election 2024 - 2024-10-22 18:30:00 ical