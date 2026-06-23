media release: Preston McCabe is a country singer and songwriter from a small town in Indiana. He has been performing since he was 14, and believes in the bringing back the traditional country sound. Preston brings a genuine and spirited performance to every stage, drawing on influences from traditional country and his own life on the rodeo circuit.

His biggest role models are Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Alan Jackson, George Strait, Chris Ledoux, and most of all his grandpa.

Preston puts on a lively, honky tonkin show that keeps the crowd engaged; while, never failing to keep the story telling aspect of country music alive.

Preston writes his music according to the way the legends would have. He brings a younger generation back to the roots of country music. With riding bulls in his past, the rodeo influence sneaks into his songs once in a while. With 5 singles released and more on the way.

https://www.prestonmccabemusic.com

$15/ $20 DOS