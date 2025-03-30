media release: Pretend Friend is a nationally touring progressive bluegrass and folk-rock band based in Wichita, Kansas. Known for combining musical elements, Pretend Friend melds raw energy and soulful expression into timeless original songs “that seem to have always been.” Pretend Friend grew from the combined inspiration of rock and roll, Kansas bluegrass culture, and the campground jamming tradition of the Walnut Valley Festival. Their music is a genre-bending fusion of styles, showcasing intricate musicianship and unbridled songwriting, and delivered through electrifying performances comparable to any rock show.

Pretend Friend is Grant Boesen on lead vocals and guitar, Evan Ogborn on mandolin and vocals, Caleb Drummond on upright bass, and Rami Stucky on drum set.

$10 at the door. All ages.

All things PF at https://pretendfriend.com