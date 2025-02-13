media release: Bring your BFFs to Hilldale Thursday, February 13 beginning at 5 pm for an evening celebrating friendship at the Pretty in Pink Galentine’s Event! Purchase a passport for $25, with proceeds benefiting Black Girl Magic Educational Services, and shop your way through Hilldale with exclusive deals, discounts, freebies, and experiences at participating restaurants and retailers including Shake Shack, Little Words Project, Café Hollander, and more. Guests will receive one stamp for every business visited from the list below, no purchase required. Receive at least 5 stamps by the end of the night to be entered for a chance to win a prize basket of goodies from some of your Hilldale favorites!

All guests are required to check in at Ulla Eyewear, located 562 N. Midvale Blvd., and pick up a passport any time between 5–7 pm.

The fun doesn’t stop when the stroll is finished. Mingle with your besties (or make new ones!) upstairs at Café Hollander starting at 7pm with live music, a complimentary cocktail or mocktail, and light bites. At this time, turn in your stamped passport for the chance to win a prize basket. Or, stay and order dinner! There will be a private bar to order additional drinks from, as well.

Here are just a few of the fun things happening :

· Complimentary dessert samples and mocktails at Forage Kitchen, BOGO beer at Great Dane, free laser hair removal treatment at LaserAway, beauty samples at Macy’s, Bissinger chocolate at Paper Source, custard at Shake Shack

· Free personalized poems by local poets at J. McLaughlin, Little Words Project and Title Nine

· Craft an origami heart at Paper Source

· Gifts with purchase: Macarons at Gigi’s Cupcakes, flower bouquet at Kendra Scott, socks at Morgan’s Running, koozies at Wisconsin Design Team and so much more!

“This Galentine’s stroll will be an amazing event that benefits a wonderful organization,” said Nanci Horn, general manager of Hilldale. “Celebrate love and friendship with a night of fun, shopping and snacking, laughing and spending time together. Everywhere you go, there will be something fun happening!”

Visit our website for full details on available deals and happenings. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Register here.