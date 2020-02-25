press release: WUD Film presents this screening in collaboration with the Hoofers Mountaineering Club.

From 5.13 big walls in Yosemite to 5.14 sport climbs in Mexico to V14 boulder problems in Colorado, "Pretty Strong" follows eight of the world's strongest female climbers as they explore new climbing areas, send hard projects, and push the boundaries of the sport and themselves. Putting badass ladies front and center, this film is about some of the best climbers in the world doing what they do best: crushing hard rock climbs. The climbers featured include Nina Williams, Katie Lambert, Daila Ojeda, Hazel Findlay, and more.

Learn more about the film and watch the trailer here: https://www.nevernotcollective.com/.

These free screenings are intended for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, and Union members and guests.