Prevent Bird-Window Collisions at Home

media release: Join Madison Audubon’s Brenna Marsicek at Sun Prairie Library for a presentation on how to prevent birds from hitting your windows at home!

Up to a billion birds die each year in the U.S. after hitting windows. And nearly half of that happens at homes. While this may feel like an overwhelmingly large problem, each of us can take small, manageable, and very helpful steps in making sure our home's windows are bird-safe. In this presentation by Brenna Marsicek at the Sun Prairie Public Library, you'll learn about why birds hit windows, and what we can do as individuals to save lives and make our windows visible to birds.

Brenna Marsicek is the director of communications and outreach for Madison Audubon. She currently leads a project called Bird Collision Corps, working with Madison-area organizations to track bird-window collisions during peak migration times, in the hopes of better understanding and preventing bird collisions.

Register for the event here!