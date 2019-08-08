Preventing a Rat Infestation

press release: From Alder Syed Abbas:

I have received many emails about problems with the rising population of rats in our neighborhood. People asked me what role the city can play to help residents deal with the rat infestation.

I am organizing a meeting with Public Health Madison and Dane County and the Parks Department will be held at the following date, time and location to address this increasing issue:

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North St.

If you are interested to know more about the issue and city strategy to tackle this issue than please try to attend the meeting.