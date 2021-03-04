ONLINE: Preventing and Controlling Invasive Species on Right-of-Ways

press release: Upper Sugar River Watershed Association and the UW Renz lab are getting together on a public webinar geared towards right-of-way managers and mow machine operators. Take a stake in invasive species prevention by learning why prevention is important and best management practices and techniques.

Topics of focus include:

  • Invasive species: why do they matter?
  • Prevention of spread and decontamination of machines
  • Invasive plant identification, mowing timing and control recommendations for 5 species: wild parsnip, teasel, purple loosestrife, non-native phragmites, and knotweeds.

