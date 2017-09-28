Preventing Falls Among Older Adults: What's New and Emerging at UW?

Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Evidence Based Health Policy Project will be hosting a research roundtable event on Thursday September 28 at State Capitol Building, Room 411-S  from 11am-12:30pm.

Falls among older adults pose a serious health problem both nationally and here in Wisconsin, with the state ranking second nationally in fall-related death rates. Join the EBHPP for a Capitol Briefing on work conducted across multiple disciplines at UW-Madison to address this issue.

The event is free and open to the public. Advance Registration is recommended. Go to www.evidencebasedhealthpolicy.org for more information.

Capitol 2 E. Main St. (Capitol Square) , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
