media release: Join us for Live on Queen: Pride-Day The 13th edition at the iconic Orpheum Theater! At this Pride Month celebration everyone is welcome, and all identities are honored. This is a night to come together, uplift our LGBTQ+ community, and celebrate the beauty of diversity through drag, dance, and music.

Hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze

Featuring Dragula star Auntie Heroine

Music by DJ Sarah Akawa, DJ Cover Gurrl, DJ Tim Walters, and DJ Travvy Trav

Performances by Aviana C. Laurent, Kendra Banx$, Kayos Lynn Mirage, KhrisStyle Infiniti-Tajoure, Melee, Buda L. Infiniti-Ross, Aubrey Del Mar, Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Keignyn Khaos, Robyn Graves, Gina D’licious, Krystal Gagá, Nemo, Andi Withani Domino, Kelli Jo Klein, and Maya Mink

Photobooth provided by Brown-Forman

Local Vendors & more!

Come as you are, bring your friends, and let’s make this Pride-Day The 13th a night to remember! Because the only thing to fear… is missing out on the celebration of the year.