press release: Pride Drag brunch hosted by Brianna Banx$ Sunday, June 12th. Buffet-style brunch by Vintage Brewing Co. and show included. Doors open at 10:00am and show starts at 11:00 am. This fun and interactive show is only for those 18 years of age and older. Face and body painting by Angelique. Pride punch benefiting gsafe. Guest stars and more!