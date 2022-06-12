Pride Drag Brunch

Vintage Brewing Company-West 674 S. Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Pride Drag brunch hosted by Brianna Banx$ Sunday, June 12th. Buffet-style brunch by Vintage Brewing Co. and show included. Doors open at 10:00am and show starts at 11:00 am. This fun and interactive show is only for those 18 years of age and older. Face and body painting by Angelique. Pride punch benefiting gsafe. Guest stars and more!

