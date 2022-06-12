Pride Drag Brunch
Vintage Brewing Company-West 674 S. Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Pride Drag brunch hosted by Brianna Banx$ Sunday, June 12th. Buffet-style brunch by Vintage Brewing Co. and show included. Doors open at 10:00am and show starts at 11:00 am. This fun and interactive show is only for those 18 years of age and older. Face and body painting by Angelique. Pride punch benefiting gsafe. Guest stars and more!
Fundraisers, LGBT
Food & Drink, Music