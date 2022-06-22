press release: Celebrate your family--chosen or otherwise--with Pride Family Photos. Register to get your photo taken by SNoll Photographyin front of the Pride Mural between Shake Shack and Gigi’s Cupcakes for either June 22 or June 23 between 4pm-7pm.

A limited number of photo slots are available so registration is recommended. Registered families get priority, but photos will be taken on a first come/first served basis.

After your mini-photo session, you'll receive your photo electronically--perfect for seasonal cards, sharing on social and displaying proudly! Tag #outreachmadison and #hilldale and we will also share your photo.

A recommended $20 donation for the photo session is requested for OutReach Madison. They will receive 100% of the donations .

(Hilldale reserves the right to use photos in future marketing.)