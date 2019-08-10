Pride King & Queen Contest

press release: Announcing this year's PRIDE MX, QUEEN & KING Contest and Kickoff our PRIDE celebration here in Madison on Saturday, August 10. Check out all the new exciting changes!

As always total tips received during your (2) performances will go toward your total....the highest total in each Division will win the sash, crown or scepter and capture the 2019 titles. New this year the winners will be featured guests in a Spotlight Showcase quarterly at FIVE Nightclub...in addition to other bookings. We are also excited to add the MX Division. Any human being 18 and up no matter gender label, non-binary, etc may run for ANY title!!

This year we have set things up a little DIFFERENTLY so when you perform your tips can go to a predetermined source of YOUR choice!! You can have your tips donated to gsafe, ARCW, Madison Roller Derby, OutReach,Inc, GSA, Minotaur Rugby Team, MGHA, Badgerland Softball, Gildas Club, Badger PAH, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, St.Judes,Trans Legal Services ....WHERE EVER YOU CHOOSE!!

***TAKE PRIDE IN YOUR CAUSE/GROUP/ORGANIZATION AND HELP THEM OUT!***

Cover for the event is $5 and all door proceeds will be donated to The OutReach Inc, Magic Festival on Sunday, August 18th.

A special host to be announced soon and featuring the stepdowns of last years winners Pride Queen Amethyst Von Trollenberg and Pride King Kasper James.

**Winners also qualify for Miss Club Wisconsin or Mr Wisconsin Club if interested**

Any questions please message our current titleholders,Dave Eick at FIVE Nightclub or Brian Maulana-Ponce of Ravyn Entertainment. You need to show up that evening by 7pm with (2) numbers or pre-register for FREE with Dave at FIVE or Brian from Ravyn Entertainment.