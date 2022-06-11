press release: Sherman Church cordially invites the community to a Pride Month Flag Raising Ceremony and celebration on Saturday, June 11, at 12pm in recognition of Pride Month. Free and open to the public.

The Ceremony will be held at 3705 N. Sherman Avenue in Madison, the physical location of Sherman Church. Just Dane executive director, Linda Ketcham will be the keynote speaker.

Sherman Church celebrates and embraces the LGBTQIA+ members of its diverse faith community, our Dane County community, and invites the community to join in on a recognition of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Permanently raising the Pride flag sends an important message to our LGBTQ community—God sees you, God supports and loves you, and you belong here," said Rev. David Hart, pastor of Sherman Church. “This flag is a representation of the LGBTQ community's resilience, the struggles the community has faced and a reminder that we must continue to fight for inclusiveness and respect in many parts of the world," Hart said.

Sherman Avenue United Methodist Church, is and has been an open and affirming church for many years. Founded in the 1950s, Sherman Church has established itself as one of the most progressive and service-oriented churches on the Northside of Madison.