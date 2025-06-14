Pride Night

media release: Join us for a night of pride, fun, and celebration as we celebrate an adult's night out at Henry Vilas Zoo! With a jam packed schedule, you can do it all:

Queer Ecology Trivia with great prizes and lots of sass, hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze!

Pop-up performances by Emo Knievel, Keri Triad, Venezia Sodi, and Victoria Lynn!

Fun and informative chats about your favorite animals

Complimentary face painting

Free rides on the Conservation Carousel and Train

Free Browse Feeding at our Goat Yard

Exclusive access to our Animal Buildings

Pride themed enrichment demonstrations

Lawn games and plenty of spaces to relax and enjoy the evening with friends

Multiple pop-ups with food and drinks for purchase

Admission Tickets are $10, and there is no deadline to purchase.