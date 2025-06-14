Pride Night
to
Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join us for a night of pride, fun, and celebration as we celebrate an adult's night out at Henry Vilas Zoo! With a jam packed schedule, you can do it all:
Queer Ecology Trivia with great prizes and lots of sass, hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze!
Pop-up performances by Emo Knievel, Keri Triad, Venezia Sodi, and Victoria Lynn!
Fun and informative chats about your favorite animals
Complimentary face painting
Free rides on the Conservation Carousel and Train
Free Browse Feeding at our Goat Yard
Exclusive access to our Animal Buildings
Pride themed enrichment demonstrations
Lawn games and plenty of spaces to relax and enjoy the evening with friends
Multiple pop-ups with food and drinks for purchase
Admission Tickets are $10, and there is no deadline to purchase.