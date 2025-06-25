Pride on the Trollway

× Expand Laurie Rossbach Forward! Marching Band on the Capitol Square. Forward! Marching Band

media release: PFLAG Mount Horeb is celebrating its 10th anniversary! The Forward Marching Band is coming to lead this year's Pride Walk at 6:00 PM. The walk begins and ends at Grundahl Park. South Blue Mounds Street will be closed due to construction so plan your arrival accordingly.

The Madison band VO5 takes the stage at 7 PM. This beloved 10 piece band plays their originals plus funk and nudisco covers. Expect family-friendly fun, food trucks, and freebies. We can't wait to get our groove on with you.