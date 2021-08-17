press release: OPEN is partnering with MAGNET to give back to Clean Lakes Alliance through a Pride Paddle event!

WHEN: Tuesday, August 17 at 5:15 pm ( Registration starts at 4:45 pm)

WHERE: Wingra Boats, 824 Knickerbocker St, Madison, WI 53711

Drinks will be provided from Karben4 Brewing with other snacks and food as well! J oin us for some fun on the water!

Only $25 for OPEN members. $35 nonmembers.

We will start the evening with an educational paddle around the water led by one of the amazing people at Clean Lakes Alliance to help us learn more about our lakes. After the educational piece, there will be time for a “free paddle” where attendees can go exploring on their own. Once finished, come back to shore for some refreshments, food, and other snacks!

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.

