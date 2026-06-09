media release: Pride Party to Benefit River Valley ARTS

Celebrate Pride Month in vibrant Spring Green and raise money for one of River Valley's most impactful organizations, River Valley ARTS. Over the years River Valley ARTS has granted well over $200,000 to local organizations, schools, and artists, providing funding for countless concerts, art exhibitions, classes, and other performances throughout the communities of Spring Green, Lone Rock, Arena, and Plain.

On Monday June 29, Slowpoke Lounge and Cabaret in Spring Green will host a Pride Party. Throw on your most colorful outfit, wear those outrageous shoes and grab your friends to dance the night away, all while raising money for arts and culture programs in the River Valley area.

Details: The evening begins at 7:30 pm and will wrap up around 11:30 pm. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door with 100% of the proceeds going directly to River Valley ARTS.