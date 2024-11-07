11/7-17, Mitchell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. $28.

media release: Jane Austen’s beloved novel is brought to life in a new adaptation by Department of Theatre and Drama faculty members Aly Renee Amidei and Ann M. Shanahan. Revolutionary in its time, Austen’s writing defied social prejudices and gender biases, altering the form of the modern novel. Her favorite character, Elizabeth (Lizzy) Bennet carries an unapologetic sense of self that has resonated with generations of readers. Lizzy and her Mr. Darcy grapple with their pride and individual prejudices on a journey toward mutual understanding and love. Filled with Austen’s signature wit, memorable characters, and social critique, Pride & Prejudice reminds us of the rewards of risking authenticity, and of looking past perceived divisions to the love and humanity that binds us all.

Ann M. Shanahan directs Mick Caldwell, Christopher Conkle, Vivian Dufek, Charlie Durochik, Amelia Eichmeier, Miranda Faist, Allie Figueroa, Greyson Geiger, Madison Gieryn, Dylan Juni, Cammie Kleinman, Miles Kmiecik, Noah Kohn-Dumbuya, Nathan Lipkin, Megan McCarty, Eliza Rabe, Allie Rappel, Mack Reed, Sarah Rhoads, Sophia Schmidt, Jayda Smith, J’Nya Smith, AJ Stoffels, Thawun Thongvanh, Niko Valcin, Kirsten Wisth, and Nora Wondra

Kristin Roling is the choreographer, Audrey Lauren Standish is the intimacy director, Liz Cassarino is the dialect and vocal coach, Rachel Reichard is the dramaturg Jess Wardell is the scenic designer, Aly Amidei is the costume designer, Marnie Cummings is the lighting designer, assisted by Lilie Larson, Tyler Berg is the sound designer, Rob Wagner is the technical director, Isabel Osterhuis is the props director and Carson Romano is the stage manager, assisted by Miriam Hayes.

For more information visit https://theatre.wisc.edu/

This production is made possible through generous support from the Anonymous Block Grant.

Performances will be held in the Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall 821 University Avenue Madison WI 53706.

Ticket Prices: $28 Adult; $23 Senior (62 +); $23 UW Faculty/Staff (ID); $10 UW Students (ID); $10 Children (K-12); $17 Group Sales (10 tickets or more)

To Order Tickets:

1. Call 608-265-2787

2. Online www.artsticketing.wisc.edu

3. Walk up sales: Mitchell Theatre Lobby Box Office opens 1 hour prior to performances for walk up sales