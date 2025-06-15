media release: Delta Beer Lab, Giant Jones, and Working Draft Beer Co are teaming up to celebrate Pride Month with a Pride Ride.

Starting at 1pm on Sunday, June 15th, riders will travel between the three breweries. It doesn’t matter where you start or finish, just as long as you have some fun.

It’s free to participate.

Working Draft will have a (hopefully) organized group leave WDBC around 1-1:15, but people are welcome to start at any brewery at any time.

Let your Pride shine through and see you on the 15.