media release: Put on your best rainbow attire and join us to celebrate Pride this June at Madison Circus Space’s first-ever Pride Show! Shows will be Friday, June 6 at 7 pm; Saturday, June 7 at 3 pm; and Saturday, June 7 at 7 pm.

This show celebrates queer identities and experiences through circus arts. Prepare to be entertained by acts featuring German wheel, aerial, clowning, acrobatics, dance, and more!

All proceeds from this show support Madison Circus Space and OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 for this seated show and can be purchased online: https://madisoncircusspace. com/events/

About Madison Circus Space

The mission of Madison Circus Space, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to be a home for modern circus and movement arts and to foster appreciation for a variety of circus-related talent and creativity. Since 2013, Madison Circus Space has been cultivating a broad array of circus artists, producing homegrown performances, and hosting guest artists from around the world. Madison Circus Space emphasizes movement, creativity, fitness, and recreation for all ages, abilities, and aspirations by hosting classes, clubs, and performances that are affordable and open to the public. Madison Circus Space is the largest community of circus artists in Wisconsin, with over 100 members, 40+ hours of weekly programming, and 12 free clubs. In 2024, MCS hosted and presented 15 shows and sold over 2,200 tickets to in-house productions.