media release: The OPEN Foundation will host its LGBTQIA+ Career Summit on Thursday, October 3, 2025, at Madison College, bringing together job seekers, inclusive employers, and community leaders for a day of networking, professional growth, and impact.

The Career Summit will feature:

Inclusive Career Fair connecting LGBTQIA+ job seekers with employers committed to equity and belonging.

Professional Development Workshops for skill-building, career planning, and leadership growth.

Networking Opportunities with peers, mentors, and changemakers across industries.

Heidi Duss, founder & executive director of OPEN Foundation, says the event is needed now more than ever: “This is more than a job fair—it’s about building pathways to belonging. With funding cuts and a growing demand for our services, we’re calling on our community and employers to step up, get involved, and invest in a future where LGBTQIA+ professionals can thrive.”

The day will close with the “Pride Through the Decades” Cocktail Celebration at The Hub on Park Street—a joyful, decade-themed evening where guests are encouraged to dress in business cocktail attire from the decade they were born, blending retro flair with career pride. Find more info and ticket options here.

The OPEN Foundation invites employers, sponsors, and community members to be part of the day—whether by hosting a booth, sponsoring the event, or attending in support.

Learn more and get involved at www.openmadison.org/ careersummit.

About OPEN Foundation: OPEN Foundation is a Madison-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing LGBTQIA+ equity by empowering professionals and transforming workplaces. We provide career development, mentorship, and community connection for LGBTQIA+ individuals—while partnering with employers to create systemic, lasting change through education, inclusive policies, and equitable practices. Our mission is to ensure that every professional can thrive authentically, and every workplace can be a place where belonging is the norm.