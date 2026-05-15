Pride Trivia Night

media release: Gather your friends, show off your LGBTQIA+ history and pop culture smarts, and enjoy an evening filled with laughter, friendly competition, and a performance by local Drag Queen Bambii Banx$!

Celebrate Pride with pub-style trivia hosted by local Drag Queen Bambii Banx$! Compete in teams of 4-6 people. The winning team will take home gift cards to A Room of One's Own Bookstore! Doors will open at 5:30 PM, and trivia will start promptly at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be served.

In addition to trivia, there will also be a halftime performance by Bambii Banx$!

This program is for adults 18+. Registration is required as space is limited. To register, please use the form below. Please include your team name and the number of people on your team when registering. Only one person per team needs to register.