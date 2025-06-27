Pride Variety Show
to
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Liquid x Creating A Movement presents: PRIDE Variety Show
Music by C.A.M
Drag performances by Mercedes Benzova, Dream D Ross, Loretta Love Lee, Venzia Sodi, and Nia Chanel Infiniti Sanchez
Vocal Performances by Claire-Mckenna and Landon DeVon
Doors Open at 10PM
18+ to Enter
21+ to Drink
For VIP Table Service Reservations please contact: vip@liquidmadison.com
For General Info please contact: info@liquidmadison.com
Valid Government Issue ID Required for Entry
NO bags or large personal items permitted (nothing larger than a clutch purse)
Coat check is available for $5 per item
NO re-entry for guests under 21 years old
Re-entry for 21+ at management discretion
NO Vaping or Smoking Permitted Indoors
NO Cameras or Audio Recording Devices Allowed
NO refunds
Info
Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com