PrideSVMC Drag Show

media release: We are excited to announce the UW Madison School of Veterinary Medicine's 13th annual drag show! This year's show will be hosted by Kayos Lynn Mirage!

We will be featuring local professional drag artists as well as amateur drag performers from the SVM.

All proceeds go towards GSAFE, a non-profit organization that helps provide safe schools for LGBTQIA+ youth in Wisconsin!

Doors open at 7PM. Tickets 15 dollars at the door, 10 dollars if bought in advance at the SVM.

https://www.facebook.com/events/602959544961177