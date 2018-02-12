Primal Rage: Bigfoot Reborn

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Directed by special effects master Patrick Magee (“Men in Black 3,” “Spider-Man,” “AVP: Alien vs. Predator”), ““PRIMAL RAGE – Bigfoot Reborn” follows a young couple as their drive through the Pacific Northwest turns into a hellish nightmare. In addition to the chilling feature, moviegoers will be treated to an exclusive Q&A and behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film with Magee and producer Angela Lee, hosted by a special guest. Additionally, attendees will receive a free commemorative mini poster (while supplies last).

Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
608-242-2100
