Primary Trust

9/4-21, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 9/13 & 20. $69-$54.

media release: Wisconsin premiere. The New York Times Critics Pick. Directed by Mikael Burke.

Kenneth has never needed much: a steady job, a quiet routine and a mai tai (or two) with his best friend. But when life pulls the rug out from under him, Kenneth is forced to step beyond the familiar and into the unknown. What he discovers is a world richer and more expansive than he ever imagined. This 2024 Pulitzer Prize winner and whimsical new comedy reminds us that sometimes the smallest steps lead to the most extraordinary transformations.

“An utterly absorbing, very funny, darn near perfect play.” – The Daily Beast