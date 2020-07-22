Online/Mail Voter Registration Deadline

press release: Wednesday, July 22, is the final day to register to vote online or by mail prior to the August 11 Partisan Primary. The city of Madison Clerk’s Office encourages voters to check their registration at https://MyVote.wi.gov. Anyone who has moved – even to a new apartment in the same building – will need to update their voter registration.

Voter registration will be available at all absentee voting sites beginning next Monday, July 27, through the Friday before Election Day. Voters also have the option to register at the polls on Election Day.

Proof of address is needed when registering to vote, and may be electronic. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of address as long the name and address on the document correspond to the name and address on the voter registration form: