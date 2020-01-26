Primates Inc. Fundraiser
Panera Bread - East Springs Dr. 2627 East Springs Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Panera Bread Event Night to benefit primate retirement sanctuary.
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Sunday, January 26, Panera Bread Co., 2627 E. Springs Drive, Madison
No cost to attend. A portion of patrons meals will be donated to help monkeys have a peaceful retirement from research labs.
Website: www.primatesinc.com. Bring or share flyer at checkout. Or use promo code *PRFUND* for online ordering.
Info
