Primates Inc. Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00

Panera Bread - East Springs Dr. 2627 East Springs Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Panera Bread Event Night to benefit primate retirement sanctuary.

4:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Sunday, January 26, Panera Bread Co., 2627 E. Springs Drive, Madison

No cost to attend. A portion of patrons meals will be donated to help monkeys have a peaceful retirement from research labs.

Website: www.primatesinc.com.  Bring or share flyer at checkout. Or use promo code *PRFUND* for online ordering.

Info

Panera Bread - East Springs Dr. 2627 East Springs Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - Primates Inc. Fundraiser - 2020-01-26 16:00:00