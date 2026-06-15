Primates Inc. Open House

media release: Swing by the Sanctuary for a day of learning and heartwarming connections! Join our guided tours of the sanctuary, meet the incredible primates, and learn about their inspiring journeys to a better life.

We are also offering a chance to dive into monkey behavior through a free workshop with one of our caretakers. Space is limited, so RSVP today to secure your spot! (Options at 11 am, noon and 1 pm.)

This is a free event open to all who care about monkeys and understand the need for sanctuary. Donations to support continued programs like this are deeply appreciated.

10:30am - 2:30pm, 6/20/26, Primates Incorporated Sanctuary, W8782 County Road M, Westfield, WI 53964.