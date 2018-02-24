Prime Rib Dinner

to Google Calendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00

VFW Post 8483-Hwy. CV 5737 Hwy. CV , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Feb 24, 2018, 05:00 pm to 08:30 pm,VFW Post 8483, 5737 Cty Hwy CV

Cost $20

Join us at VFW Post 8483 for our first Prime Rib Dinner. Dinner will include a house salad, prime rib,  choice of potato, mixed vegetables, desert, and two of our featured drinks. This month we will feature select  Vintage Brewing Company Beers, Wollershiem Wines, and Death Door Distilling Company Spirits.  Reservations are not required but quantities are limited so call ahead to reserve your table today.

Info
VFW Post 8483-Hwy. CV 5737 Hwy. CV , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-241-3740
to Google Calendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Prime Rib Dinner - 2018-02-24 17:00:00