press release:

Feb 24, 2018, 05:00 pm to 08:30 pm,VFW Post 8483, 5737 Cty Hwy CV

Cost $20

Join us at VFW Post 8483 for our first Prime Rib Dinner. Dinner will include a house salad, prime rib, choice of potato, mixed vegetables, desert, and two of our featured drinks. This month we will feature select Vintage Brewing Company Beers, Wollershiem Wines, and Death Door Distilling Company Spirits. Reservations are not required but quantities are limited so call ahead to reserve your table today.