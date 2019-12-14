Primitive Culture, Panchromatic Steel, Mal-O-Dua

press release: Music Makes a Difference! presents an exciting night showcasing three local musician groups! Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door on the day of show.

Mal-O-Dua is the love-child of two artists who fuse Hawaiian music with French gypsy jazz (and that is just putting it simply!). They feature a slack key guitar, bottle neck guitar, standard tuned guitar, and ukulele. If all of this hasn't convinced you yet....well, you're hard to convince!

Panchromatic Steel is a steeldrum band playing authentic island calypso, jazz, classical and even some familiar pop/rock tunes. Do you know what a steel drum or steel pan is?!? Get ready for this mouthful: "the steel drum is a sawed-off 55-gallon oil drum with the top stretched into a bowl shape and painstakingly hand-hammered to create tone-producing centers, which are struck by rubber-tipped mallets." So yeah, you know that this is a show you don't want to miss!

Primitive Culture blends funk, rock, reggae, latin, rhythm & blues: say that five times fast!! They whip up some majorly danceable tunes with the masterful use of guitar, drums, bass, percs, horns, and of course, saxophones.