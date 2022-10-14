7:30 pm on 10/14-15 & 20-21 and 2 pm, 10/16 & 22, Bartell Theatre. $25.

press release: An operetta in the spirit of Gilbert and Sullivan based on American themes: politicians and elections; power relationships between the sexes; baseball; and indoor plumbing…

The town that time forgot, Primrose is an oddity, with outdated laws and various anachronistic touches. Like classic G&S operettas, Primrose is premised on absurdities which we won’t give away. Hilarity, complications, and pandemonium abound, along with songs about baseball and curling…

Primrose: or the Town Time Left Behind will be performed on the Drury Stage with assigned seating. We are requiring patrons to wear masks for this production. Tickets: $25; discounts available for groups of 10 or more