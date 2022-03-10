press release: Primrose: or the Rocky Road to Democracy

Book & Lyrics by Nick Schweitzer; music by Ted Reinke; directed by Jim Chiolino; music direction by Erin McConnell.

7:30 pm on 3/10-12 & 17-18 and 2 pm, 3/13 & 19, Bartell Theatre. $25.

An operetta in the spirit of Gilbert and Sullivan based on American themes: politicians and elections; power relationships between the sexes; baseball; and indoor plumbing…

The town that time forgot, Primrose is an oddity, with outdated laws and various anachronistic touches. Like classic G&S operettas, Primrose is premised on absurdities which we won’t give away. Hilarity, complications, and pandemonium abound, along with songs about baseball and curling…

All audience members age 12+ must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo of it on your smartphone) or have a negative test within 48 hours of showtime. You will also be asked to wear a face mask at all times unless you are actively eating or drinking.