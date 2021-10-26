Princess Di: Gone But Still Kicking

press release: The iconic figure of Princess Diana Spencer shocked the entire world with her untimely death in 1997. Jillian Gabrielle has her speaking from her grave as a spirit haunting the halls of Kensington Palace. And there is a twist...she has aged. She cut a deal with St. Peter at heaven’s gate. She would be allowed to stay with her sons at the palace...but in return she would age.

Diana had a great sense of humor, played the piano, sang, and danced. All of these skills are utilized as Diana spins the story of her personal and public life and the British Royal Monarchy...then AND now!