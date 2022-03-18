Print for All

Madison has long been a center for progressive printmaking and this day opens some of the inner sanctums to the public. Madison College will show off its brand new state-of-the-art print lab at the Truax campus (Room D1507) from 1-4 p.m. with demos, souvenir letterpress prints and the chance to screen print a T-shirt. Polka Press, 2132 Fordem Ave., will be open from 7-9 p.m. for a member exhibition and to show off its letterpress, screenprint, non-acid etching, relief, monoprint, and Risograph equipment. These events are in conjunction with the Southern Graphics Council International annual conference, March 16-19, hosted by the UW-Madison Art Department and School of Education this year; there are also art exhibits happening all over Madison, including at the Chazen, which hosts a reception from 5-7 p.m. March 18 for its Pressing Innovation exhibition. Find all the exhibits and other events open to the public in the conference calendar at sgcinternational.org .

media release: Madison College, Truax Main Building, Room D1507, 1701 Wright St.

Join us for a maker's day in our brand new state-of-the-art print lab. Enjoy a Linocut demonstration with student alum Cole Drager of Carve and Press studio. Pull your own souvenir Letterpress print, and Screen Print a t-shirt (bring $5 for the shirt]. View an exhibit of our student work and gallery exhibition by printmaker Adriana Barrios [MFA '19]. All are welcome!