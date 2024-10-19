Printing the Garden: Creating Nature Prints with Everyday Plants

media release: Join us for a hands-on workshop with local artist, Susann Ely, to learn botanical printing. Susann will demonstrate nature printing techniques, then guide participants in creating their own prints. During the day-long workshop, including lunch, you will produce your own nature prints suitable for framing, collaging, or gift-giving.

Discover the intricacies of local leaves and plants through a nature printing class. During the hands-on workshop, we will pause to reflect on the beauty of Creation as we engage in botanical printmaking.

7 “But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; 8 or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you.

9 Which of all these does not know that the hand of the LORD has done this?

10 In his hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind. – Job 12: 7 – 10

Madison-based artist, Susann Ely, will guide participants through the entire process of nature printing, including demonstration and examples of her own work. She will discuss, and then we will experience, how nature printing offers an opportunity to engage in the spiritual practice of slowing down to be present, through focused observation of the often overlooked intricacies of familiar local plants. The printmaking process involves using a soft rubber brayer, a tampo (dauber), and oil based ink.

Upper House is excited to offer this workshop to people of all levels. No previous printmaking experience is necessary. Participants will experience the satisfaction of making art with their own hands, the rejuvenation of learning something new in a creative workshop setting, and the refreshing of the mind that occurs by slowing down. By the end of the day, participants will have printed postcards, notecards with envelopes, and other prints to take home.

Registration fee includes a supply kit and lunch. When you sign up you will receive more details about collecting botanicals to bring to the workshop for printing.

Susann Ely is a nature printer, creating direct impressions of fish (gyotaku) and plants for the last five years. Susann creates prints to pause and take time to observe and marvel at nature’s creation.

She is a board member of the Nature Printing Society, a non-profit organization that supports the art of nature printing and its history. Originally from the Philippines, Susann holds a BA in Fine Arts from the University of the Philippines. She currently works at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In 2022, she exhibited her prints and held a gyotaku demonstration at Madison’s Gallery Night, a city-wide art event. As part of the Nature Printing Society, she recently planned a national conference for nature printers held in Monmouth, Oregon where 70 printers attended to learn and practice various techniques of nature printing.