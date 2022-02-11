from the UW Art Department newsletter: Printmaking: A Social Practice, UW-Madison Alumni Exhibition February 11 - March 21, University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union Main Gallery and Class of 1925 gallery; and Union South, 1308 Gallery, building open - 10pm daily

Curated by: Tyanna Buie [MFA '10]

Featuring 76 University of Wisconsin–Madison multigenerational alumni, each utilizing various reproducible printmaking techniques to create traditional or unique works involving technological strategies, sculptural structures, moving images, digital illustrations, book arts, and hybrid print methods. These artists share and participate in the rich history of printmaking’s allure of the multiple and its dissemination from an agricultural landscape, fostering a dedication to inquiry, labor, creative problem solving, and the sharing of their knowledge which benefits the broader field.