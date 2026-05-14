Printmaking with Oil Pastels

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Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Join us for night of printmaking, but with a twist! We'll be using oil pastels and tin foil to create unconventional prints. This is a super easy craft that can be done with limited materials.

Materials and instruction will be provided. Sign Up Required. All Ages Welcomed!

For accommodations and questions please contact bella@neighborhoodhousemadison.org. An email will be sent out a few days prior to workshop to folks signed up.

Sign Up Link: https://forms.gle/GUUHPaxjkoEor9sGA

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Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
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