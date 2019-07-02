Privacy & the Internet

press release: Is anything really private on the internet? How secure is the information you share digitally? This class will attempt to answer those questions while demonstrating some precautions internet users can take to help keep their information as secure as possible. You may bring your own laptop, otherwise library laptops will be provided. Some of the content covered will be specific to smart devices. Feel free to bring your own smart device to follow along. The library cannot provide smart phones or tablets for patrons to use. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

6 pm on July 2 or 10 am, July 17.

To register, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.