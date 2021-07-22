PRESS RELEASE: Wisconsin workers have a message for Senator Ron Johnson: Vote YES on the PRO Act!

As part of the AFL-CIO nationwide week of action to pass the PRO ACT July 17-25, Wisconsin workers are getting creative in delivering our pro-worker message to pass the PRO Act to Senator Ron Johnson’s office.

Since Ron Johnson has refused to meet with Wisconsin workers to discuss the benefits of the PRO Act, Wisconsin workers are ‘meeting’ with a cardboard cutout of Ron Johnson at iconic spots around the state and snapping a photo to send him the message that we need the PRO Act for a strong and healthy middle class.

Sue Conard, AFSCME Council 32 retiree from La Crosse says: “What is Ron Johnson hiding from? Since he won’t meet with us, we are raising our voices and calling on Senator Johnson in a creative way to vote YES to pass the PRO Act.”

Along with a handwritten postcard campaign to Wisconsin Senators highlighting the benefits of the PRO Act, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO will be releasing retro-style vacation postcards during the week of action calling on Senator Johnson to pass the PRO Act from iconic Wisconsin locations.

In-person events to call on the Senate to pass the PRO Act will also be held in Madison, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Eau Claire, La Crosse and Superior. Click here to find an event near you, or see below.

Ron Johnson can’t hide from workers.

Watch our Wisconsin AFL-CIO Facebook and Twitter channels this week to see where Ron Johnson will pop up next!

Madison:

PRO Act Rally at Sen. Johnson Madison office: Thursday, July 22, 6:00 PM, 5315 Wall Street, Madison, WI 53718:

PRO Act Thank You Sen. Baldwin: Friday, July 23, 1:00 PM, US Sen Tammy Baldwin Office, 30 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703