ONLINE: Pro Arte Quartet

× Expand Rick Langer Pro Arte players, from left, Parry Karp, Suzanne Beia, Sally Chisholm and David Perry.

press release: The Pro Arte Quartet (PAQ) was founded by conservatory students in Brussels in 1912 and became one of Europe’s most celebrated ensembles. Named Court Quartet to the Queen of Belgium, PAQ attracted the attention of notable composers, among them Bartok, who dedicated his fourth quartet to PAQ, and Barber, whose Op. 11(“Adagio for Strings”) PAQ premiered. Stranded in the U.S. when Nazi forces invaded Belgium in 1940, PAQ was offered residency at the University of Wisconsin, where it has remained since. One of the world’s most distinguished quartets, PAQ is the first and only quartet to reach its centennial anniversary, celebrated with new works, exhibits, a documentary, radio broadcasts, CD releases, and a new book on its storied history.

PAQ's performance is part of the Wisconsin Sound Series which showcases and supports local musicians and artists. Learn more about the series.

Learn more about the Pro Arte Quartet: Website | Facebook