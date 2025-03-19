media release: Rural Musicians’s Forum is presenting this special free-will donation event with Pro Arte Quartet.

The classical music Quatuor Pro Arte was once the court quartet to the Queen of Belgium.

But thanks to the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea and a moment of triumph over a dark time in world history, the world-renowned ensemble of violin, viola, and violoncello now known as the Pro Arte Quartet has made its home at the University of Wisconsin for more than 75 years.

In its history, the quartet’s members have changed just 19 times, with the current ensemble together since 1995: violinists David Perry and Suzanne Beia; violist Sally Chisholm; and cellist Parry Karp MM 1977, the longest-serving member in Pro Arte’s history

Rural Musicians’s Forum relies on your generous donations to support these free events.